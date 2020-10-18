Malta: Former sex traffic victim warns about decriminalisation of prostitution

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to Rachel Moran, a victim of sex trafficking and prostitution, who said that decriminalisation of sex work without the necessary controls would be disastrous for Malta.

Another story quotes an EY survey which finds that 57 percent of companies in Malta were negatively impacted by the pandemic and more than three-fourths of business invested in remote working. The full results will be published on Tuesday.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...