Malta: Foster parents of smuggled child heard nothing four months on

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with the foster parents of a child who was smuggled out of Malta four months ago. They said that there has been no news since the disappearance, and they do not know whether the girl is alive or not.

Another story reports on a pregnant woman in the U.S. who has contracted the Covid-19 virus and is now in intensive care. The couple decided to go for a caesarean delivery, but the baby was also kept in intensive care for days.

