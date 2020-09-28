Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Fourth man arrested last week identified

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the fourth man arrested on suspicion of money laundering last week was Manuel Castagna, a partner at Nexia BT responsible for audits and HR. Castagna, Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, and Karl Cini are on police bail while police investigations continue.

Another story says that independent schools are disappointed by the last-minister change of plans by the Education Ministry, after weeks of preparations for the agreed return of teachers and students. At least two independent schools said they would stick to their original dates.

