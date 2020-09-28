Malta: Fourth man arrested last week identified

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the fourth man arrested on suspicion of money laundering last week was Manuel Castagna, a partner at Nexia BT responsible for audits and HR. Castagna, Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, and Karl Cini are on police bail while police investigations continue.

Another story says that independent schools are disappointed by the last-minister change of plans by the Education Ministry, after weeks of preparations for the agreed return of teachers and students. At least two independent schools said they would stick to their original dates.

