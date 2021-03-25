Malta: Government extends moratoria by six months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces an extension of moratoria from 12 months to 18 months and a tax exemption of capital gains from properties. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the measures will give people and business more time to recover.

Another story says that army soldiers will start receiving payments in arrears after an agreement worth €8.2 million was signed recently. Interiors Minister Byron Camilleri said the investment improves the working conditions of soldiers.

The paper follows a meeting about the pre-1995 rentals reform between the General Workers Union and Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes. The union welcomed the amendments to the law.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...