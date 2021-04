Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to government MP Oliver Scicluna who said that pavements remain a serious challenge for people with mobility disabilities and called for greater enforcement by authorities to clear walkways of obstacles.

Another story picks up a social media message by independent MP Marlene Farrugia who said that PN Leader Bernard Grech should not allow his predecessor Adrian Delia to stand for the general election on the party’s ticket.

