Illum says that the Prime Minister is considering a proposal to issue vouchers for businesses that have already reopened. The Chamber of SMEs warned that clothing and footwear shops are still operating at a loss.

Another story says visitors to Malta will be requested to produce a negative Covid-19 test result before leaving the origin country, not on arrival. The measure, which is already applied by other countries, will come into effect on June 1.

