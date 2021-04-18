Malta: Government mulling replacing jail time with electronic tagging

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that the government is considering electronic tags for people convicted of minor crimes with sentences of less than a year. The system is intended to ease population pressures on Corradino Correctional Facility.

The paper publishes survey findings showing that worries about corruption have risen by six points from March, rising as the main concern in Malta. The issue was flagged by PL voters for the first time this month, albeit at a far lower rate than by PN voters.

