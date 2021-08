Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the government is working on a nationwide regulatory framework for caravans. Minister for Local Councils Jose Herrera said the rules will strike a balance between the needs of towns and caravan owners.

Another story says that the Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected claims that the appointment of a former prison board member to a panel reviewing the facility’s procedures creates potential conflict of interest.

