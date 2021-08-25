Malta: Government says back-to-school plan imminent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent questions the education minister about the re-opening of schools in September. Justyne Caruana said that a plan is in place and the government will present a finalised version in the coming days.

Another story says that standing events will allow a maximum audience of 100 at first and all attendees must be fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, seated events will allow up to 500 from the coming week. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-24/local-news/Standing-events-for-fully-vaccinated-to-be-allowed-from-September-6736236186

