Malta: Government to disburse €10 million for past grievances

L-Orizzont leads with an announcement by Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon that the government is allocating €10 million to redress ‘injustices’ suffered by public sector workers that served in the corps after 1979. Around 5,000 are expected to apply. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/insahhu-lill-haddiem-indirizzati-l-ingustizzji-tal-passat-ghall-hames-sena-konsekuttiva/

Another story says that parishioners in St Paul’s Bay expressed disappointment at the sudden removal of parish priest Fr Josef Pace. A new priest was appointed by the diocese to administer the church ad interim.

