Malta: Government to revisit fundraising rules after pushback from NGOs

The Times says that rules introduced to increase state oversight of fundraising in the voluntary sector will be scaled back following backlash from NGOs. Government sources said they will hold meetings with organisations before making new proposals.

The paper says that the Gozo law courts failed an accessibility audit conducted by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability. The report recommends the instalment of stair and wheelchair lifts.

