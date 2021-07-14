Malta: Gozo authority proposes new airstrip

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that the Gozo Regional Development Authority has resurfaced plans to build an airstrip in Gozo. Originally proposed in the 1990s, the project has been a controversial subject for many administrations.

The paper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne that 15 per cent of current Covid-19 patients are Maltese citizens. He warned that the Delta variant has penetrated the community and that vaccination remains the best defence. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110879/chris_fearne_to_address_press_conference_at_230_pm_1

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro