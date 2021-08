Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat who said that increased accessibility between the islands with the fast ferries and a proposed airlink would make a fixed tunnel unnecessary.

The paper quotes Culture Minister Jose Herrera that stand-up events may be allowed again soon. The minister said that other incentives are being planned for the arts and entertainment sector besides funding schemes.

