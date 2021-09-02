Malta: Gozo Tourism Authority proposes airstrip

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with the CEO of the Gozo Tourism Authority, Joe Muscat, who said an airlink is essential to the island. The GTA is proposing an 800-metre airstrip for small fixed-wing aircraft.

The paper quotes a report by the anti-money laundering watchdog exposing a series of systemic failures in the way Pilatus Bank was run. The FIAU said the bank applied a lax approach to due diligence obligations. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/pilatus-bank-fined-e5-million-by-fiau-after-systemic-failures-in-implementation-of-aml-controls/15733/

