Malta: GWU rebuffs criticism by educators’ union

It-Torċa speaks with a representative of the education section within the General Workers Union who called on teachers’ unions to work together. His comments follow criticism by the Union of Professional Educators about the section’s authorisation.

Another story reports that the Vaccinations Committee in the UK has not granted approval to Covid-19 jabs for children between 12 and 15, arguing that the vaccine offers limited benefits to this age group.

