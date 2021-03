Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to health authorities who dismissed claims that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be administered privately by pharmacists. Some pharmacies are reportedly setting up waiting lists for vaccinations.

The paper says that a second request for bail by Keith Schembri has been turned down by the courts. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ruled that the danger of interference with ongoing investigation persists.

