Malta: Herd immunity likely by end of summer

The Times says that every person eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine should get at least the first jab by the first week of June with the country on track to achieve 70 percent immunity by the end of summer.

Another story reports that the middlemen reselling farmers’ produce at the pitkalija have had their licenses withdrawn, causing uncertainty among agricultural workers. A representative of the middlemen said farmers will likely have to sell crops themselves.

