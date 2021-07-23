Malta: Heritage watchdog interrupts Balzan roadworks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has ordered roadworks in Balzan to stop over concerns about the impact on the aqueducts. The Superintendence will assess the risk before the project can move ahead. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/heritage-watchdog-halts-central-link-works-near-wignacourt-aqueduct.888412

Another story says that travellers who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have experienced difficulties in entering France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg as the government apps in these countries read their digital certificates as invalid. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/jj-covid-jab-passports-rejected-abroad.888535

