Malta: Hotels lobby welcomes PN tourism proposals

Business Today speaks with Hotels and Restaurants Association Tony Zahra who welcomed proposals by the PN for a 10-year strategy for tourism. He said the association would hold talks with the party to discuss the sector. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1422/mhra_seeking_formal_talks_with_pn_on_partys_10year_tourism_industry_plan#.YIET9egzZPY
A second story quotes a report by the Malta Communications Authority which found a significant increase in the use of mobile data, fast internet services, and mobile voice consumption during last year.
View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro