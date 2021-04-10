Malta: House Speaker calls off parliament committee meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that House Speaker Angelo Farrugia cancelled a meeting of the parliamentary committee for standards after the members from the government side failed to show up. The committee is chaired by the Speaker.

The paper says that Prince Philip, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, had “close ties” with Malta where he lived with the young Princess Elizabeth between 1949 and 1951. The Duke of Edinburgh visited the islands frequently in the following years.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...