Malta: IIP clients encouraged to donate to Marigold Foundation

The Sunday Times reports that Henley & Partners advised golden passport buyers to donate to Marigold Foundation to satisfy their link with Malta. The charity was chaired by Michelle Muscat, the wife of the Prime Minister at the time. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/michelle-muscats-charity-got-passports-donations-push.867163
The paper says that the former PL Labour of Rabat, Charles Azzopardi, will contest the general election with the PN. Azzopardi, who contested the casual election for Edward Scicluna’s seat earlier this year said that Labour lost its principles. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/former-pl-mayor-crosses-over-to-pn.867166
