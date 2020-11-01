Malta: Immigrant population at around 3,500 in centres

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that there are currently around 3,500 immigrants in Malta held at detention centres and other five open centres. The paper says despite a low number of arrivals this year, the immigrant population remains high.

Another story says that the latest reports by the National Statistics Office show an increase in the government consolidated fund this year. The paper says the figures extinguish criticism by the Opposition Leader in his budget reply.

