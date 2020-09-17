Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Increase in virus infections worrying vulnerable people

In-Nazzjon says that the surge in Covid-19 cases in nursing homes for the elderly is causing alarm among vulnerable people who have already been through a difficult experience of isolation in the previous months.

The paper quotes the president of teachers’ union, Marco Bonnici, who said that the safety codes issued by the government do not properly address the issues related to the spread of the virus in schools, colleges, or universities.

