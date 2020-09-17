Malta: Increase in virus infections worrying vulnerable people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the surge in Covid-19 cases in nursing homes for the elderly is causing alarm among vulnerable people who have already been through a difficult experience of isolation in the previous months.

The paper quotes the president of teachers’ union, Marco Bonnici, who said that the safety codes issued by the government do not properly address the issues related to the spread of the virus in schools, colleges, or universities.

