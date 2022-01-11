Malta: Industrial production in heavy decrease over 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In November 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 3.7% over the previous month, data released by the NSO has shown.

When compared to November 2020, the working-day adjusted index of industrial production fell by an even greater mark (-7.5%).

Index of Industrial Production: November 2021

Decreases in production were registered across three main industrial groupings namely, consumer goods (4.0 per cent), capital

goods (3.7 per cent) and intermediate goods (3.2 per cent). On the other hand, production of energy increased by 2.3 per cent.

In November 2021, the total production generated by the Maltese manufacturing, energy, and mining and quarrying industries went down by 7.5 per cent from November 2020.

The largest decrease was registered in the production of consumer goods (16.1 per cent) followed by the production of intermediate goods (10.8 per cent) and capital goods (5.3 per cent). The production of energy rose by 29.1 per cent.