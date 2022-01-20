Malta: Inflation edges up, but remains euro area lowest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The cost of living continued to edge up in December 2021, with the NSO saying today that the annual rate of inflation as measured by the HICP was 2.6 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent in November 2021.

The highest annual inflation rates in December 2021 were recorded in Recreation and culture (5.1 per cent) and Food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.9 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were

registered in Communication (-1.7 per cent) and Clothing and footwear (0.4 per cent).

Despite this increase, Malta’s inflation rate was lowest in the euro area.

Eurostat figures also published today show that the euro area annual inflation rate was 5.0% in December 2021, up from 4.9% in November. A year earlier, the rate was -0.3%.

European Union annual inflation was 5.3% in December 2021, up from 5.2% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 0.3%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (2.6%), Portugal (2.8%) and Finland (3.2%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (12.0%), Lithuania (10.7%) and Poland (8.0%). Compared with November, annual inflation fell in seven Member States, remained stable in two and rose in eighteen.

via NSO/Eurostat