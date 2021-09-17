Malta: Inmate who attempted suicide had broken ribs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks with the father of the 29-year-old inmate who died in July after attempting suicide in her cell. He said that the young woman suffered abuse and bullying in prison and a scan found that she had suffered three broken ribs. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/they-drove-my-daughter-to-insanity-in-prison.901151

The paper reports on a visit by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Malta on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, she praised the country’s green agenda submitted as part of the post-covid recovery plan. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-ursula-von-der-leyen-in-malta.901064

