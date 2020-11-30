Malta: Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando to contest PL causal election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to former PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando who confirmed his intention to contest the casual election for the seat in parliament vacated by Edward Scicluna when he resigned from Finance Minister.

The paper follows a political event on Sunday in which Prime Minister Robert Abela vowed to make Malta the first country to recover from the pandemic. He said that he wants to regenerate business, investment, and tourism.

