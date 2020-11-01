Malta: Joseph Cuschieri sits on ECB supervisory board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that suspended MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri is a representative of Malta on the European Central Bank’s supervisory board. Asked about any actions against him, a spokesperson for the ECB said it does not comment on individual cases.

The paper carries an interview with newly-appointed MP Miriam Dalli who said that she did not make any conditions for resigning her seat in the European Parliament. She said the decision was not easy, but she believes she can contribute to Malta’s parliament.

