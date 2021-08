Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times leads with an interview with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who said that he was never aware that his chief of staff Keith Schembri was passing on information about the Caruana Galizia case but declared that he stands by him. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-i-will-never-ditch-keith-schembri-joseph-muscat.894772

