Malta Headline

Malta: Justice Minister denies Jason Azzopardi’s claim that Yorgen Fenech’s wife visited his Lija house

Edward Zammit Lewis has denied a claim made by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi that Yorgen Fenech’s wife, Marlene Fenech, visited his private residence in Lija last February.

Azzopardi claimed that the woman driving the car, Marlene Fenech, walked a few metres to the house of the Justice Minister. The PN MP said the alleged visit took place at a time when certain developments were happening in Malta and France.

“This is madness and fantasy. I categorically deny this before God and the court,” Zammit Lewis said, adding that he will be considering what further action he could take against Azzopardi.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:30
