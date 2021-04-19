Malta: Karting site to be converted into garden centre

The Independent reports that the Planning Authority gas approved the conversion of the Badger go-karting track in Ta’ Qali into a garden centre. The new site is expected to have ancillary facilities including an animal petting area and a bumping car ride.
Another story follows an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the electorate is sending a message that it wants the party to regenerate. Grech said that the PN is giving more people the opportunity to make an impact.
View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro