Malta: Karting site to be converted into garden centre

The Independent reports that the Planning Authority gas approved the conversion of the Badger go-karting track in Ta’ Qali into a garden centre. The new site is expected to have ancillary facilities including an animal petting area and a bumping car ride.

Another story follows an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the electorate is sending a message that it wants the party to regenerate. Grech said that the PN is giving more people the opportunity to make an impact.

