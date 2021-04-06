Malta: Keith Schembri granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri and two of his associates are expected to be released from jail today. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said that the risk of interference with the case has been mitigated.

Another report says that a Maltese arms dealer James Fenech was found guilty of technical non-compliance with a United Nations arms embargo on Libya. Fenech said that he was unaware his equipment would be used by private military contractors in the conflict zone.

