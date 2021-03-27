Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Keith Schembri paid millions in backhanders to Allied Newspapers seniors

The Times follows the testimony in court of police inspector Joseph Xerri who said that former chief of staff Keith Schembri defrauded a total of €5.5 million from progress press to pay backhanders to his business partner and two Allied Newspapers senior officials. 

Another story quotes a statement by the Chamber of Advocates calling on the judiciary to take measures to avoid the risks of Covid-19 contagion. The communication came after reports that state witness Melvin Theuma tested positive to the virus.

