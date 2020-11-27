Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Konrad Mizzi signal he will not collaborate with public inquiry

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a statement by former minister Konrad Mizzi who said that the Caruana Galizia public inquiry has been politicised and indicated that he will not cooperate. Mizzi was due to testify before the three-judge panel today. 

Another story says that projects by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control anticipate that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Malta will remain in the triple digits in the weeks leading to Christmas.

