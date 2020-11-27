Malta: Konrad Mizzi signal he will not collaborate with public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a statement by former minister Konrad Mizzi who said that the Caruana Galizia public inquiry has been politicised and indicated that he will not cooperate. Mizzi was due to testify before the three-judge panel today.

Another story says that projects by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control anticipate that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Malta will remain in the triple digits in the weeks leading to Christmas.

