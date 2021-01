Reading Time: < 1 minute

“We are inviting civil society to play an important role in policy-making. Our ultimate goal is to truly embrace our future and our EU, especially in a post-COVID-19 society,” commented Yasmine Ellul, KSU Student Affairs Officer and coordinator of the Your FuturEU campaign.

Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) launched Your FuturEU. The student union campaign aims at encouraging students and young adults to participate in policy discussions and proposals.

