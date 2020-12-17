Malta: Lands Authority chief to stay on despite police probe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Lands Authority CEO James Piscopo will not face suspension despite being the subject of a police investigation following claims of bribery and corruption. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that Piscopo denied all allegations in a meeting this week.

The paper speaks to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who revealed that JobsPlus is investigating the work contracts of food delivery couriers. The minister said that, according to law, non-EU nationals cannot be self-employed unless starting a business.

