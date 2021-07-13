Malta: Language schools bracing for huge losses from shutdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that English language schools had around 15,000 cancellations since the government ordered the closure of the industry on Friday. School estimate that the decision will cost them around €40 million in losses. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/language-schools-set-to-lose-up-to-40m.886207

Another story quotes a spokesperson for the EU Commission that rules imposed by Malta restricting arrivals to vaccinated people could be discriminatory against EU citizens who are not fully vaccinated. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/eu-raises-discrimination-concerns-over-malta-travel-ban.886087

