Malta: Language schools demand direction on reopening

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the federation of English language schools criticising the decision by authorities to keep the industry closed. The federation said that the situation is putting Malta at a disadvantage against competitors. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/27/ingustizzja-min-naha-tal-gvern-fil-konfront-tal-iskejjel-tal-ingliz-feltom/

Another report covers a meeting between the PN and the Employers Association on Tuesday. PN Leader Bernard Grech said that both employers and employees are part of the solution for Malta’s economic recovery. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/27/flimkien-nistghu-nimxu-l-quddiem-bernard-grech/

