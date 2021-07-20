Malta: Long queues for Covid-19 vaccines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that hundreds of people formed long queues at the Technopark in Mosta and the University of Malta as the walk-in clinics administering the Covid-19 vaccine opened on Monday. Several foreign visitors took the opportunity to get the jab.

Another story reports that the parliamentary committee for standards is still without a date for the next session discussing the Standards Commissioner’s probe into Rosianne Cutajar. The government members are objecting to the opposition’s request to grill the MP’s aide.

