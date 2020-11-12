Malta: Magistrate recuses himself from alleged perjury case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that magistrate Joe Mifsud recused himself from a case of alleged perjury against former Financial Intelligence Analysis manager Jonathan Ferris and whistleblower Maria Efimova. The inquiry was requested by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Another story says that Konrad Mizzi was released unconditionally by the police after being detained for 24 hours. According to sources, the former minister and Keith Schembri were questioned about suspicious conversations with businessman Yorgen Fenech.

