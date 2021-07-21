Malta: Majority of active Covid-19 patients are non-residents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that six in ten active coronavirus patients are non-residents in Malta with students at English language schools making a quarter of total cases. The Ministry of Health noted a high share of infections among teenagers. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/foreign-students-make-up-a-quarter-of-covid-cases.888076

A second story follows the testimony in court of state witness Melvin Theuma about the HSBC heist in 2010. Theuma told the court that he found Darren Debono covered in blood at the apartment he rented him and had only later heard about the attempted robbery. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-melvin-theuma-testifies-in-hsbc-heist-case.887908

