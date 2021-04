Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today asks the CEO of Ryanair’s subsidiary Malta Air whether the company would object to the government’s request to inject €290 million in Air Malta. David O’Brien said that the company was seeking legal advice on the matter.

The paper quotes Chamber of Commerce President Marisa Xuereb who said that the Chamber is holding talks with the government about a re-engineering and transformation scheme for businesses.

