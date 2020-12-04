Malta: Maltese households increase their waste generation by 7.3%

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Over 340,000 tonnes of municipal or household waste was generated during 2019. Data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) shows that Malta generated 7.3% more municipal waste when compared to 2018.
The NSO study ‘Municipal Waste: 2019 Municipal waste generation’ shows that by the end of 2019, municipal waste generation reached 349,576 tonnes; 23,825 tonnes more or 7.3 per cent over 2018.
4th December 2020
Times of Malta reports that A 24-year-old repeat offender was remanded in custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to conspiring with another man to set fire to a car owned by his ex-girlfriend's new partner...
4th December 2020
A 24-year-old repeat offender was remanded in custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to conspiring with another man to set fire to a car owned by his ex-girlfriend's new partner.
Luke Vella, from Żabbar, was charged with conspiring wit...
4th December 2020
Murder suspect Vince Muscat’s daughter had attended the prime minister’s Christmas greetings with the public in 2018 to ask about her father’s fate, Joseph Muscat has revealed.
Testifying in front of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquir...
4th December 2020
A 17-year-old girl from Cospicua has been charged with having instilled fear in her mother, harassed and provoked her two days ago. The girl, whose name is being withheld as she is a minor, was also charged with breaching a probation order and bail ...
4th December 2020
4th December 2020
Municipal waste generation per capita rose to around 680 kilograms in 2019, up from 650 kilograms a year earlier. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total increase of 7.3 percent in municipal waste generation from 2018 to 2019, equivale...
4th December 2020
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese authorities are investigating the killing of a retired customs officer in what a leading politician described as a "terrible incident".
Colonel Munir Abu Rjeili was found dead in his home on Wednesday in Qartaba, some ...
4th December 2020
MDB and Managing Authority secure additional EU funds following successful take-up
Studies Plus+ fund to €8,250,000, after the Malta Development Bank (MDB) secured additional European funds with the support of the Managing Authority. Bank of Vall...
4th December 2020
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Authorities in Moscow arrested a physicist on suspicion of state treason for allegedly passing classified information about Russia's aviation industry abroad, news agencies reported late on Thursday.
A Moscow court ruled ...
4th December 2020
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped France would soon get rid of President Emmanuel Macron, describing him as a burden on France which was enduring dangerous times.
Ties between Turkey and France have been ...
