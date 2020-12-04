Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Maltese households increase their waste generation by 7.3%

Over 340,000 tonnes of municipal or household waste was generated during 2019. Data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) shows that Malta generated 7.3% more municipal waste when compared to 2018.

The NSO study ‘Municipal Waste: 2019 Municipal waste generation’ shows that by the end of 2019, municipal waste generation reached 349,576 tonnes; 23,825 tonnes more or 7.3 per cent over 2018.

Source TVM

