Malta: Maltese households increase their waste generation by 7.3%

Over 340,000 tonnes of municipal or household waste was generated during 2019. Data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) shows that Malta generated 7.3% more municipal waste when compared to 2018.

The NSO study ‘Municipal Waste: 2019 Municipal waste generation’ shows that by the end of 2019, municipal waste generation reached 349,576 tonnes; 23,825 tonnes more or 7.3 per cent over 2018.

