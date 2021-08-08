Malta: Marine biologist raises concern about changes to sea habitat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum speaks with marine biologist Alan Deidun who warned that the Mediterranean Sea is becoming increasingly tropical, making it more favourable for invasive alien marine species and which could have devastating effects on biodiversity and the economy,

Another story quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis that he is being targeted by persons who do not want him to serve in the role. Zammit Lewis defended his track record pointing to a series of reforms in the judicial system.

