Malta: Marsascala mayor stunned by marina proposal

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja who expressed shock at the plans for a marina in the seaside town proposed by Transport Malta. The local council unanimously rejected the project in a meeting on Monday. Read more:

The paper speaks with the CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber, Daniel Borg, who said that the island must diversify its economy to sustain growth. He said it is time to reduce reliance on sectors such as construction and real estate.

