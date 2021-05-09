Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to the new director-general of the developers’ association, Deborah Schembri, who said that rogue operators are giving a bad name to the construction industry. Schembri called for stricter law enforcement.

The paper carries an interview with Marylis Mallia, whose son Ramiro died from inhaling gas in March. Mallia said that no mother ever wants to attend their child’s funeral and that mothers’ day has a different meaning for her this year.

