Malta: Melvin Theuma was informed suspect was prepared to talk

Malta Today reveals that self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder, Melvin Theuma, was informed in August last year by a Yorgen Fenech associate the one of the suspected triggermen, Vincent Borg, want to spill the beans on the plot.

Another story reports on the death of an 86-year-old woman infected by Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon. The woman had been on the ventilator at the intensive care unit and is the eleventh victim of the virus in Malta.

By Corporate Dispatch

