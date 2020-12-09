Malta: MFSA interim CEO to stay on until review is completed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that the financial services authority acting CEO, Christopher Buttigieg, will remain in place until the government ‘takes stock of the situation’ at the MFSA.

The paper reports on a series of concerns raised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage about a planning application proposing the building of additional floors to properties in Valletta. The decision by the Planning Authority board will be taken on Thursday.

