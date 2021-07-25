Malta: MFSA to appoint first non-Maltese CEO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that the financial services authority has completed its search for a new CEO. The identity of the incoming officer is not revealed but sources told the paper that the appointment will be the MFSA’s first non-Maltese chief. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-25/local-news/Financial-services-watchdog-to-have-its-first-ever-non-Maltese-CEO-6736235458

Another story that Air Malta has registered over 15,000 flight cancellations across all markets since new Covid-19 measures were introduced in July. The airline said that it is also experiencing a rise in no-shows.

