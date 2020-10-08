Malta: MGA issues new guidelines on suspicious behaviour monitoring

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports on new guidelines by the Malta Gaming Authority demanding immediate reporting of suspicious betting behaviour. The new monitoring requirements will come into effect on January 1, 2021.

Another story announces the opening of a new industrial rental space in the Wied il-Għasel area, Burmarrad. Vassallo Business Park offers 33,000 square metres of space catering for large and medium enterprises.

The paper says that 63 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, the highest daily number in three weeks. There are currently 536 active cases while 3,441 people have contracted the infection since March.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11

Like this: Like Loading...